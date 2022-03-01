Spanesi Presents the PULL UP! Repair System

Spanesi, an innovator in collision repair equipment, has released their newest version of the revolutionary repair system. Spanesi’s PULL UP! repair system (Light Version) is the slimmed-down version of Standard Version and is the least intrusive method available to repair vehicle cosmetic and structural damages. The PULL UP! repair system incorporates an exclusive glue formulation to pull up to five tons while being flexible enough to repair even the most minor damage.

Straightening processes are performed from the panel’s exterior surfaces on steel and aluminum substrates. Without using heat, welding tabs onto panels, or removing coatings, technician efficiency improves with increased touch times and decreased parts orders. Corrosion protection contamination and burn-through concerns are eliminated. Door panels, headliners, and fender liners all remain in place during repairs.

Technicians have various tools conveniently positioned in a custom rolling cabinet that quickly moves to the vehicle. The PULL UP! repair system includes a wide array of steel-reinforced suction cups, slide hammers, thread pivots, and combination bars to address most repair scenarios. Rocker panels, doglegs, outer quarter panels, pillars, and bodylines are ideal for the PULL UP! repair system to restore the original panel’s shape and appearance without intrusive part replacements.

The PULL UP! repair system’s optional Electro Puller provides the flexibility of consistent pulling or thrusting capabilities during repairs. With the Electro Puller, technicians can pull or push to exacting standards during the straightening process. Combining the Electro Puller with the optional HIRO eliminates the need for a bench or lift during low-angle repairs (such as rocker panels).

The PULL UP! repair system comes in three configurations; Light (our newest version), Standard, Full. The Light version comes with the tools and equipment necessary to repair small to moderate damage types.

For more information concerning the PULL UP! repair system, contact Spanesi Americas, Inc. at 224.SPANESI (224.772.6374) or email sales@spanesi-americas.com.