This Week's Top Advanced Vehicle Design News

Feb. 16, 2022—The judge overseeing the Massachusetts Right to Repair law challenge will have a decision within the month, three federal lawmakers unveil legislation supporting the Right to Repair movement, and Nissan plans to stop developing new internal combustion engines in all major markets except the U.S. to focus on EVs.

Digital Multimedia Editor Noah Brown gives a recap of the headlines from this past week's news in the latest edition of the ADAPT News Roundup.





Like or subscribe below on the platform of your choice!

