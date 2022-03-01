MENU

Take Stock in Your Work Culture

Caliber’s Angie Babin Takes the Reigns at TechForce

Rains: The Danger of Being an Insider

Numbers: The Industry’s Social Media Usage

The SOP: Ten Tips on How to Go Lean

Stepping Away When Everything Goes Wrong

Snap Shop: Lacey Collision Center

Get Your Payroll Under Control

2022 Best Workplaces: Maryland Collision Centers

The Benefits of Passive Income

Cropper: The Importance of Vendor Relations

Service King Looks to New CFO to Help Push Past Revenue Struggles

March 1, 2022
social media

As younger generations continue to increase their buying power, it is increasingly important that businesses are meeting them on their level. That means social media. So, how active are repair shops on social media? It’s relatively split, according to the 2021 FenderBender Industry Survey. Over a quarter of respondents said they use no social media at all, but over 40 percent of respondents are promoting the shop at least once a week, and often daily. 



How often does your shop promote itself through social media?


Daily - 19%

Weekly - 22%

Monthly - 17%

Quarterly - 11%

Yearly - 5%

No social media use - 26%


Which social media platforms does your shop utilize?


Facebook - 73%

Twitter - 11%

LinkedIn - 14%

Instagram - 21%

Pinterest - 1%

Facebook Ads - 18%

Google My Business - 41%


