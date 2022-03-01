Numbers: The Industry’s Social Media Usage

As younger generations continue to increase their buying power, it is increasingly important that businesses are meeting them on their level. That means social media. So, how active are repair shops on social media? It’s relatively split, according to the 2021 FenderBender Industry Survey. Over a quarter of respondents said they use no social media at all, but over 40 percent of respondents are promoting the shop at least once a week, and often daily.









How often does your shop promote itself through social media?





Daily - 19%

Weekly - 22%

Monthly - 17%

Quarterly - 11%

Yearly - 5%

No social media use - 26%





Which social media platforms does your shop utilize?





Facebook - 73%

Twitter - 11%

LinkedIn - 14%

Instagram - 21%

Pinterest - 1%

Facebook Ads - 18%

Google My Business - 41%



