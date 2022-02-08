Final EIDL Deadline Coming Next Week

Feb. 8, 2022—The Small Business has announced business owners have until Feb 15, 2022 to submit Targeted Avance reevaluation requests.

For small businesses that were declined for the Targeted EIDL Advance applications, which ended new applicants as of December 31, 2021, this latest round allows those businesses to submit a reevaluation request.

The Targeted EIDL Advance program is a $10,000 grant applicants don’t have to repay. And to date, the program has provided around $5 billion to nearly 600,000 businesses.

Businesses must meet this criteria to be eligible to receive funds.