Final EIDL Deadline Coming Next Week

February 8, 2022
FenderBender Staff Reporters
money

Feb. 8, 2022—The Small Business has announced business owners have until Feb 15, 2022 to submit Targeted Avance reevaluation requests. 

For small businesses that were declined for the Targeted EIDL Advance applications, which ended new applicants as of December 31, 2021, this latest round allows those businesses to submit a reevaluation request. 

The Targeted EIDL Advance program is a $10,000 grant applicants don’t have to repay. And to date, the program has provided around $5 billion to nearly 600,000 businesses.

Businesses must meet this criteria to be eligible to receive funds. 

  • Located in a low-income community
  • Demonstrate more than a 30 percent reduction in revenue during any eight-week period beginning on March 2, 2020.
  • Have less than 300 employees
