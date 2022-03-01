Boggs: Finding Wisdom on the Web

I recently challenged my sister to watch some Simon Sinek videos online and tell me what she learned. I’d like to offer the same challenge to you. There are tons of videos on YouTube that can change the way you think and approach your everyday life. Sinek helps people wake up every day feeling inspired and by the end of the day be fulfilled in what they’ve done.

I happened upon Sinek while I was browsing through some Ted Talks one day and his topic was about why we do what we do, and I have been hooked ever since. When I find myself having a rough day or needing inspiration, I will often type his name in the YouTube search window and get lost in his teachings.

One of the best things about his videos is you don’t have to commit a ton of time to watching them, as there are several that are only 2-3 minutes long. Here are the titles of some of my favorites and what I’ve learned watching them.

“How Great Leaders Inspire Action”

I’ve written about this before and spoken on it at the FMBC, so I won’t go into great detail. Sinek talks about the importance of knowing why you do something over what you do. Communicating that to customers and staff will radically change how your business operates.

My takeaway: Spend some time first learning why you do what you do and then clearly communicate that to all the stakeholders in your business. Then hold on as your business takes off to new heights.

“Performance Versus Trust”

Sinek discusses how the Navy Seals taught him how they choose members for their most elite team, Seal Team 6. They value members with a high level of trust over those who have a high level of performance. Most companies have this backwards and value members who perform at a high level but might be lacking in trust. The Seals’ reasoning is that a high performing member with a low level of trust is a poison to the team.

My takeaway: Who do I value most at my company, and do I integrate how much I can trust a person in the interview process? I can teach a trusting person the skills needed to do the job, but I can’t teach a high performer to be trustworthy.

“Five Rules To Follow as You Find Your Spark”

This is the longest video I’m recommending, but well worth the 16 minutes it takes to watch. Without giving it all away, you’ll learn that there are two types of people in this world: those who see what they want and go after it, and those who see what’s in the way of keeping them from what they want. You’ll also learn that you might be the problem you’re trying to solve, and the importance of listening to your team.

My takeaway: Getting paid properly for repairs is something I want. I must ask myself, “Am I the type of person who sees what I want and goes after it, or am I the type of person who can only see what’s in the way of getting what I want?”

“Generosity, Kindness, Gratitude, and Oxytocin”

Oxytocin is a chemical that’s released in great quantities when a woman gives birth to her child. In fact, scientists have pinpointed that it’s the reason for the instant bond between mother and child. That bond is long lasting and tough to break. This video teaches you how easy it is to create oxytocin not only in you, but those around you.

My takeaway: Finding and keeping technicians is a problem larger than our industry; it impacts us every day. Retaining the technicians we have is far easier, and more important, than finding new ones. Creating a bond between teammates and company is super easy and will increase your chances of retaining your team members.

“The Millennial Question”

If you are still complaining about what’s wrong with the younger generation, then this video is for you. Sinek talks about how each generation is a byproduct of its circumstances. The people who grew up during The Great Depression are often referred to as “penny pinchers” because they saved everything. We don’t complain about them being that way; we understand that the tough times they grew up in impacted their behavior. Every generation grows up in unique circumstances, and those experiences in turn impact their behavior.

My Takeaway: Learning why younger generations behave in a certain way is enlightening and will change your approach in dealing with them. They are the generation we will be hiring for years to come so we need to embrace them and do a better job of understanding their perspectives.

This is a brief list of lessons I’ve learned from Sinek. There are many more online and I hope you can find something that will inspire you and help you feel fulfilled in your work.



