CREF Receives its Largest Donation Ever

Jan. 31, 2022—Former ABRA executive Tim Adelmann has promised $500,000 to the Collision Repair Education Foundation over the next five years, according to a press release.

The donation represents the largest the foundation has ever received, not just from an individual but from any organization. Beginning this spring, up to $100,000 per year will be awarded to deserving collision repair technician students for five years.

“Saying something isn’t sufficient anymore because we’ve been talking about the technician shortage for years, so I believe it’s ‘See something, DO something,” Adelmann said in a statement. “I see that the industry’s technician shortage is worse than it’s ever been, and I want to do something about it.”

Adelmann was the chief business development officer for ABRA and now serves as an industry consultant.

“Tim Adelmann and his family’s generous personal donation will allow CREF to remove collision students’ financial barriers, allowing them to continue their education,” Brandon Eckenrode, managing director of CREF, said in a statement. “As CREF works to attract students to the collision industry by showcasing that it’s a rewarding career with endless opportunities, this will only be possible through the support of our industry partners.