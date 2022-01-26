MENU

This Week's Top Advanced Vehicle Design News

January 26, 2022
KEYWORDS EVs ford general motors Rivian tesla
ADAPT

Jan. 26, 2021—California prosecutors file two vehicular manslaughter counts against a Tesla driver, Ford gains $8.2 billion on its Rivian investment, and General Motors receives a tax abatement for a proposed $1.3 billion investment in its Orion Assembly facility. Digital Multimedia Editor Noah Brown gives a recap of the headlines from this past week's news in the latest edition of the ADAPT News Roundup.



