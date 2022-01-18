MENU

News

Service King Donates $30k to CREF

January 18, 2022
FenderBender Staff Reporters
Jan. 18, 2022—Service King has donated $30,000 to the Collision Repair Education Foundation, according to a statement. 

The donation will be used to fund three schools’ collision education programs. The grant is named the Service King Way Grant. 

“We all must play a part in growing talent in the collision industry, and Service King remains committed to doing so,” says Sean Huurman, Chief Human Resources Officer for Service King. “These schools have proven their ability to educate students on our trade. Our partnership with CREF and the Service King Way Grant provides them the means to further strengthen their programs. Mario was passionate about education and students, and we are thrilled to carry on his legacy.”

Service King awarded three $10,000 Service King Way Grants:  

  • Collin College Technical Campus (Allen, Texas)
  • Contra Costa College (San Pablo, Calif.)
  • Maxwell High School of Technology (Lawrenceville, Ga.)

The Service King Way Grant was established in 2017 to honor the memory of Mario Malacara, an admired member of the Service King family.

The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

