Southeast Collision Conference Postponed

Jan. 18, 2022—The Southeast Collision Conference has been postponed due to the latest COVID-19 surge, according to a press release.

Originally scheduled for February 4-5, 2022 at the Gateway Conference Center in Richburg, S.C., the conference has been pushed to June 24-25, 2022 in the same location.

The event is run by the Carolinas, Tennessee, and Gulf States Collision Associations.

“Out of an abundance of caution and for the health and safety of our guests, members and community, we have made the decision to postpone the Southeast Collision Conference,” Executive Director Josh Kent of the CCA, TCRA, and GSCA, said in a statement.