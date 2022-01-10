Root Insurance Adds AI to Claims Operations

Jan. 10, 2022—Root Insurance, a mobile auto insurance company, has announced the integration of Tractable’s artificial intelligence into its claims operations.

Root will launch the partnership with the AI Subro solution from Tractable.

“Implementing AI effectively will set the next generation of insurers apart from incumbents by creating greater efficiencies and a frictionless experience for consumers. The industry-leading accuracy and breadth of Tractable's solutions made for a clear choice as our AI partner and serves us well in our mission to deliver world-class technology when it matters most for our customers,” Mark LeMaster, Chief Claims and Customer Service Officer at Root, said in a statement.

In a release announcing the statement, Tractable touted the use of the AI during subrogation. “Tractable’s AI Subro solution reviews subrogation requests made by one insurance carrier to another and helps them to reach consensus more quickly and consistently,” the release states.