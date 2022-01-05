MENU

Boyd Group Announces Completion of CEO Succession Plan

January 5, 2022
Jan. 5, 2022—The Boyd Group has announced the completion of its CEO Succession Plan, which first began in August 2019. 

Effective January 2, 2020, Brock Bulbuck moved into an Executive Chair role, and Tim O’Day succeeded Bulbuck and became President & CEO. Mr. Bulbuck remained in the position of Executive Chair for a two-year term to support the transition. On December 31, 2021, the term came to an end. Bulbuck will remain a part of Boyd Group Services Inc. as he continues to serve as a Director on the Board, the release says. 

“I would like to acknowledge Brock’s retirement from Management at Boyd,” O’Day said in a statement. “Brock’s dedication and drive during his 28 years at Boyd were instrumental in building the business and consistently achieving the Company’s growth goals. Brock’s support during the past two years has been invaluable to me, and his continued involvement on our Board will be an asset to the Company.”

