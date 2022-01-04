Tesla Issues Massive Recall

Jan. 4, 2022—Tesla has recalled roughly 475,000 cars in the U.S. -- nearly equivalent to its global deliveries in 2020 -- because of technical defects that may increase the risk of accidents, Bloomberg reported.

The company plans to recall all Model 3 vehicles made between 2017 and 2020 -- that’s as many as 356,309 cars. The cable harness for the rear-view camera may be damaged by opening and closing the trunk and preventing the image from displaying, it told the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Tesla is also recalling as many as 119,009 Model S cars assembled from 2014 because of a faulty front-trunk latch that could cause the hood to open unexpectedly, according to a separate NHTSA statement also posted on its website Thursday.

NHTSA said Tesla identified 2,305 warranty claims that may be linked to either of the two glitches but the automaker is not aware of any related crashes, injuries, or deaths.