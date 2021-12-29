MENU

Current Issue

PREMIUM CONTENT FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

1221 coverDigital EditionOnline Edition

The 6 Laws of Modern Estimating

The Ins and Outs of Employee Goals

Snap Shop: Richard’s Body Shop

Small Jobs, Big Boost

Is It Possible to Have OEM Certifications and DRPs?

Create a Marketing Plan for 2022

Zeck: Recognizing Reality

Numbers: OEM Certifications

Morris: Clear Your Vision

Optimize Your Negotiating

Cropper: What Do You Want?

Rains: Sell Out Versus Sold Out

News

Managers, Not Entry-Level Employees Are Powering 'Great Resignation'

December 29, 2021
FenderBender Staff Reporters
No Comments
Order Reprints
KEYWORDS jobs
quit

Dec. 29, 2021—A new study has revealed managers and directors are leaving more than entry-level employees, Small Biz Trends reported. 

Based on findings from a HiBob and Fiverr Business study, the lure of flexibility and greater work-life balance is pushing the resignation trend even amongst experienced workers. 

According to the study, in the past six months of all the people that are quitting 46 percent hold positions as managers or directors. This is the highest amongst all entry (22 percent), mid-level (38 percent), executive (26 percent), and C-Suite (10 percent) positions.

The study also found which age groups make up the resignations, finding employees 36-45 were most likely to leave followed by 26-35, and 46-55. 

The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

Recent Articles by FenderBender Staff Reporters

Body Shops Detail Parts Shortage Struggles

Inc.com Names Caliber One of 2021's Best in Business

Recommended Products

2017 FenderBender Tech and Tools Survey: Complete Report

2015 FenderBender KPI Survey: Complete Report

2014 FenderBender KPI Survey: Complete Report

Related Articles

Adapt: Preparing Entry-Level Employees for Success

S/P2, CARS Cooperative Partner for Entry-Level Tech Database

You must login or register in order to post a comment.