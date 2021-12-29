Body Shops Detail Parts Shortage Struggles

Dec. 29, 2021—Two Minnesota body shops detailed their struggles with parts delays in an interview with KSTP-TV.

Ed Peltier, owner of White Bear Body Shop, said parts have been taking upwards of a month to get into his shop. He also added it has taken the shop two months, in certain cases, to get catalytic converters.

At the time of the interview one truck had been waiting five days at the shop for a new bumper — the typical turnaround for the shop is usually two days.

Jessie Villalobos, owner of Jessie’s Auto Body, said they’ve had one truck sitting in the garage waiting for three months for a part.