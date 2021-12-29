MENU

Current Issue

PREMIUM CONTENT FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

1221 coverDigital EditionOnline Edition

The 6 Laws of Modern Estimating

The Ins and Outs of Employee Goals

Snap Shop: Richard’s Body Shop

Small Jobs, Big Boost

Is It Possible to Have OEM Certifications and DRPs?

Create a Marketing Plan for 2022

Zeck: Recognizing Reality

Numbers: OEM Certifications

Morris: Clear Your Vision

Optimize Your Negotiating

Cropper: What Do You Want?

Rains: Sell Out Versus Sold Out

News

Body Shops Detail Parts Shortage Struggles

December 29, 2021
FenderBender Staff Reporters
No Comments
Order Reprints
parts

Dec. 29, 2021—Two Minnesota body shops detailed their struggles with parts delays in an interview with KSTP-TV

Ed Peltier, owner of White Bear Body Shop, said parts have been taking upwards of a month to get into his shop. He also added it has taken the shop two months, in certain cases, to get catalytic converters. 

At the time of the interview one truck had been waiting five days at the shop for a new bumper — the typical turnaround for the shop is usually two days.

Jessie Villalobos, owner of Jessie’s Auto Body, said they’ve had one truck sitting in the garage waiting for three months for a part. 

The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

Recent Articles by FenderBender Staff Reporters

Managers, Not Entry-Level Employees Are Powering 'Great Resignation'

Inc.com Names Caliber One of 2021's Best in Business

Recommended Products

2013 FenderBender KPI Survey: Complete Report

2015 FenderBender KPI Survey: Complete Report

2014 FenderBender KPI Survey: Complete Report

Related Articles

Body Shops See Delays Due To Parts Shortage

S/P2 Careers Now Boasts 40K Resumes to Help Shops Address Tech Shortage

What Parts Shortage?

You must login or register in order to post a comment.