EIDL Deadline Looming

Dec. 17, 2021—Small businesses still have two weeks to apply for COVID Economic Injury Disaster Loans (EIDL).

The deadline to submit applications is December 31, 2021. The Small Business Administration has already approved nearly $300 billion in relief, the agency said in a November statement.

“The COVID Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) and EIDL Advance programs still have billions of dollars available to help small businesses hard hit by the pandemic. More than 3.8 million businesses employing more than 20 million people have found financial relief through SBA’s Economic Injury Disaster Loans,” Patrick Kelley, Associate Administrator for SBA’s Office of Capital Access, said in a statement. “Key enhancements have been made to the loan program that will help our nation’s businesses recover and get back on track.”

Eligible small businesses, nonprofits, and agricultural businesses in all U.S. states and territories can apply. Visit www.sba.gov/eidl to learn more about eligibility and application requirements