News

Quit Rates Remain At Unprecedented Levels

December 17, 2021
FenderBender Staff Reporters
No Comments
quit

Dec. 17, 2021—While it has fallen from an all-time high of five percent in August, quit rates remain at an unprecedented level, Small Biz Trends reported. 

According to recent data from Gusto, providers of a cloud-based payroll, benefits and HR management software, quit rates in November this year stood at 3.4 percent, well above the 2.7 percent in November 2020.

The highest quit rates in November were seen in accommodations (7.7 percent), food & beverage (7 percent), and facilities (7.1 percent). This is the third straight month these sectors have experienced the highest quit rates. 

The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

