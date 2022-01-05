MENU

Numbers: Getting Paid for Diagnostic Scans

January 5, 2022
Paul Hodowanic
Diagnostics

According to the 2021 FenderBender Industry Survey, 59 percent of shops have challenges getting reimbursed for diagnostic scans. What effect does the amount of time shops charge for the scan impact their success at getting reimbursed? Turns out, not much at all.


How much do shops charge for diagnostic scans?

One full labor hour - 55%

Less than one ful labor hour - 20%

More than one full labor hour - 25%


Does your business have challenges being reimbursed for scans?

% reflects how many shops said "yes"

Shops that charge one full labor hour - 57%

Less than one full labor hour - 63%

More than one full labor rate - 61%


P. hodowanic 4

Paul Hodowanic is a staff writer for FenderBender magazine.

