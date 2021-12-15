MENU

Current Issue

PREMIUM CONTENT FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

1221 coverDigital EditionOnline Edition

The 6 Laws of Modern Estimating

The Ins and Outs of Employee Goals

Snap Shop: Richard’s Body Shop

Small Jobs, Big Boost

Is It Possible to Have OEM Certifications and DRPs?

Create a Marketing Plan for 2022

Zeck: Recognizing Reality

Numbers: OEM Certifications

Morris: Clear Your Vision

Optimize Your Negotiating

Cropper: What Do You Want?

Rains: Sell Out Versus Sold Out

News

Washington Introducing Catalytic Converter Law

December 15, 2021
FenderBender Staff Reporters
No Comments
Order Reprints
KEYWORDS catalytic converter
engine

Dec. 15, 2021—Washington lawmakers have introduced a bill that targets catalytic converter thefts, King 5 reported.

The bill, which will be considered during the 2022 legislative session, would prohibit scrap dealers from purchasing catalytic converters except from commercial enterprises and vehicle owners.

If approved, it would also require scrap dealers to confirm ownership when the converters are resold and maintain records of vehicle identification numbers. Cash payments could not be made on the spot and must be delayed by at least five days.

The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

Recent Articles by FenderBender Staff Reporters

Polyvance Launching New Online Training Resource

Misssissippi Glass Shop Ordered to Pay $90k in Back Wages

Related Articles

Alabama Body Shop Victim of Catalytic Converter Theft

VehicleOwnersGuide Unveils Estimate Converter

Thieves Cutting Catalytic Converters Out of Cars

You must login or register in order to post a comment.