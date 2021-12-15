Washington Introducing Catalytic Converter Law

Dec. 15, 2021—Washington lawmakers have introduced a bill that targets catalytic converter thefts, King 5 reported.

The bill, which will be considered during the 2022 legislative session, would prohibit scrap dealers from purchasing catalytic converters except from commercial enterprises and vehicle owners.

If approved, it would also require scrap dealers to confirm ownership when the converters are resold and maintain records of vehicle identification numbers. Cash payments could not be made on the spot and must be delayed by at least five days.