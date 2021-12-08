Classic Collision Enters New Market

Dec. 8, 2021—Classic Collision has acquired Ric’s Body & Paint, a single store operation in Scottsdale, Ariz. It is the company’s first acquisition in Arizona.

According to a press release, Classic Collision now operates 164 repair centers in Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Nevada, Oregon, South Carolina, Texas, and Washington.

Ric’s has operated as an independent since 1976.

“We are excited to open a new location in the beautiful area of Scottsdale, AZ. As we begin this new chapter in this market, we are thrilled to have this team join the Classic Collision Family,” Toan Nguyen, CEO of Classic Collision, said in a statement.