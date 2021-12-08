MENU

News

Classic Collision Enters New Market

December 8, 2021
FenderBender Staff Reporters
Arizona

Dec. 8, 2021—Classic Collision has acquired Ric’s Body & Paint, a single store operation in Scottsdale, Ariz. It is the company’s first acquisition in Arizona. 

According to a press release, Classic Collision now operates 164 repair centers in Alabama, Alaska, Arizona,  California, Florida, Georgia, Nevada, Oregon, South Carolina, Texas, and Washington. 

Ric’s has operated as an independent since 1976. 

“We are excited to open a new location in the beautiful area of Scottsdale, AZ. As we begin this  new chapter in this market, we are thrilled to have this team join the Classic Collision Family,”  Toan Nguyen, CEO of Classic Collision, said in a statement. 

The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

