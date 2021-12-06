Nissan to Create Mechanical Repair Certification Program

NASHVILLE, TENN., Dec. 6, 2021—Nissan announced plans to create and introduce a mechanical repair certification program, the first-of-its-kind in the industry, Tuesday at the ADAPT: Automotive Technology Summit.

Although it’s still in its infancy, Nissan representatives said the intention is to create a closer relationship with the independent mechanical repair facilities, which it traditionally has not done in the past. It does not intend to extend the program to include recalls.

“The evolution is taking it from what’s been a hands-off approach to creating a partnership to say, as we move forward, knowing you’re servicing our customers—70 percent of them— how do we make sure that brand experience can be the strongest?” said Dan Dent, manager, whole, mechanical repair network at Nissan. “Part of what we’re trying to do this week is hear what you [the independent repairer] needs. We also want this to be something that we can bring other OEs on.”

Dent said the big picture is to have a program of recommended facilities Nissan customers can visit with the right parts, training and equipment at the levels the OE recommends—all of which are more readily available for independent repairers today.

“Now that it’s all where it needs to be, we can take everything to the next step,” he said. “For the OEM to have a validated referral source is a huge plus. Without certification, you’re blindly sending customers out to the industry hoping for the best. The shops that a customer chooses are a reflection of our brand as well.”

Nissan has run a certification program for collision repair shops for a number of years now, and said the biggest lesson has been that repair documentation is key, be it a scan or the inclusion of OEM repair procedures. Dent did note, however, that finding efficiencies within those repair procedures, which can, at times, be cumbersome, will continue to be a focus for the OE.

The big difference, of course, between the two programs is that Nissan has existing dealers, many with service departments. Dent acknowledged those dealer agreements, but noted, “we want the aftermarket to be friends with the dealer.”

“We have to have the independent facilities in partnership in order to repair our customers’ vehicles,” he said. “Once a customer is in your bay, they’re there. There’s nothing that a dealership can do. It’s a long, hard conversation to have with a dealer, but it has to happen.”

Nissan believes that a significant volume of shops have the space and mindset necessary to provide a customer experience equal to that of a certified shop, and said that it will continue to solicit feedback from the industry as it builds out the program.