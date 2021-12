Dec. 1, 2021—Dodge announces it will cease production of the Charger and Challenger by 2024, Ford and Rivian cancel a joint EV project, and GM has begun lifting restrictions on some Chevrolet Bolt models put in place due to a battery fire recall. Digital Multimedia Editor Noah Brown gives a recap of the headlines from this past week's news in the latest edition of the ADAPT News Roundup.





