This Week in Leadership Tactics

November 12, 2021
FenderBender Staff Reporters
No Comments
Nov. 12, 2021—To better assist shop owners with their leadership styles, FenderBender has compiled a short list of essential leadership material from some of its favorite sources. Here's a look at a few must-read articles from the past week.

Stressing Out About a Tough Decision? Make it Easy with the 5-Minute 'Ladder Rule' Inc. 

Busy with work and life, we often don't give touch decisions the attention they deserve. Fortunately, there's a simple way to get around it--and it takes about 5 minutes.

Why Empathy Is a Crucial Entrepreneurial Skill (and How to Develop Yours)Entrepreneur

By demonstrating and practicing empathy, you get a sense of how employees feel and can make changes that create better productivity and a happier workforce.

Strategies for Learning from FailureHarvard Business Review

Many executives believe that all failure is bad (although it usually provides lessons)-and that learning from it is pretty straightforward.

The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

