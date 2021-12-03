MENU

News

This Week in Leadership Tactics

December 3, 2021
Dec. 3, 2021—To better assist shop owners with their leadership styles, Ratchet+Wrench has compiled a short list of essential leadership material from some of its favorite sources. Here's a look at a few must-read articles from the past week.

Have Trouble Seeing Tasks Through? Try This 4-Step ProcessInc. 

Stick to what you know works and have the patience to see what's a fad and what's going to stick.

Stop Trying to Influence Your Team. Focus on This Leadership Skill InsteadEntrepreneur

If you want to influence your team, let go of your ego. Here are four ways to lead with more compassion.

Managing Through Crunch Time — Without Burning Out Your TeamHarvard Business Review  

Lessons from the U.S. Army.

