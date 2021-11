Day 2 of SEMA is in the books—listen to some of the best interviews from the day with FenderBender Staff Writer Paul Hodowanic.

Paul catches up with Darrell Amberson of LaMettry's Collision to talk about the conference and CIC's annual meeting, SCRS Executive Director Aaron Schulenburg about training available at SEMA, and Repairify CFO Maurice Tuff about evolving tech in the industry.