NABC Moves Winter Meeting Date

Nov. 5, 2021—The winter board meeting of the National Auto Body Council will be moved to the week of Jan. 17, 2022.

The date coincides with Collision Industry Week in Phoenix, and the meeting on January 18 will include a Recycled Rides presentation, according to a press release.

“Each year, we are honored to join forces with the Collision Industry Conference to host Collision Industry Week to kick off the year,” said Bill Garoutte, president and CEO of the National Auto Body Council, in the release. “We’re disappointed we couldn’t continue our traditional golf event in Palm Springs in 2022, but are excited for a new venue and new experiences in Phoenix."

Garoutte added that additional details will be forthcoming.