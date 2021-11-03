SCRS Recognized Industry All-Stars

Nov. 3, 2021, LAS VEGAS—The Society of Collision Repair Specialists held its annual Collision Industry Red Carpet Awards on Wednesday morning at the SEMA Show.

A group of more than 100 industry members gathered as SCRS, the Collision Repair Education Foundation, I-CAR and CIECA each honored specific industry members and groups.

Here is a list of the winners:





CIECA

Outstanding Contribution Award - Tom McGary, Axalta Coating Systems

Chairperson’s Awards - Kim DeVallance Caron of Enterprise and Dan Webster of Mitchell international

Electronic Commerce of the Year award - Car-Part.com





CREF

Fueling the Future Award - Carl Boyer, Midwest Regional Manager of Stertil-Koni USA and collision industry consultant Tim Adelmann





I-CAR

Russ Verona Memorial Award - Schaefer Auto Body, Webster Groves, MO

Jeff Silver Award - Kenny Hall of State Farm Insurance





SCRS

Collision Industry Non-Individual Service Award - Women’s Industry Network (WIN)

Industry Achievement Award - Jeff Peevy

The 2021 March Taylor Kina’ole Award - Toby Chess



