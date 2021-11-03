SCRS Recognized Industry All-Stars
Nov. 3, 2021, LAS VEGAS—The Society of Collision Repair Specialists held its annual Collision Industry Red Carpet Awards on Wednesday morning at the SEMA Show.
A group of more than 100 industry members gathered as SCRS, the Collision Repair Education Foundation, I-CAR and CIECA each honored specific industry members and groups.
Here is a list of the winners:
CIECA
- Outstanding Contribution Award - Tom McGary, Axalta Coating Systems
- Chairperson’s Awards - Kim DeVallance Caron of Enterprise and Dan Webster of Mitchell international
- Electronic Commerce of the Year award - Car-Part.com
CREF
- Fueling the Future Award - Carl Boyer, Midwest Regional Manager of Stertil-Koni USA and collision industry consultant Tim Adelmann
I-CAR
- Russ Verona Memorial Award - Schaefer Auto Body, Webster Groves, MO
- Jeff Silver Award - Kenny Hall of State Farm Insurance
SCRS
- Collision Industry Non-Individual Service Award - Women’s Industry Network (WIN)
- Industry Achievement Award - Jeff Peevy
- The 2021 March Taylor Kina’ole Award - Toby Chess