SCRS Recognized Industry All-Stars

November 3, 2021
Paul Hodowanic
No Comments
Nov. 3, 2021, LAS VEGAS—The Society of Collision Repair Specialists held its annual Collision Industry Red Carpet Awards on Wednesday morning at the SEMA Show. 

A group of more than 100 industry members gathered as SCRS, the Collision Repair Education Foundation, I-CAR and CIECA each honored specific industry members and groups. 

Here is a list of the winners:


CIECA

  • Outstanding Contribution Award - Tom McGary, Axalta Coating Systems
  • Chairperson’s Awards - Kim DeVallance Caron of Enterprise and Dan Webster of Mitchell international 
  • Electronic Commerce of the Year award - Car-Part.com


CREF 

  • Fueling the Future Award - Carl Boyer, Midwest Regional Manager of Stertil-Koni USA and collision industry consultant Tim Adelmann 


I-CAR

  • Russ Verona Memorial Award - Schaefer Auto Body, Webster Groves, MO
  • Jeff Silver Award - Kenny Hall of State Farm Insurance


SCRS

  • Collision Industry Non-Individual Service Award - Women’s Industry Network (WIN)
  • Industry Achievement Award - Jeff Peevy 
  • The 2021 March Taylor Kina’ole Award - Toby Chess


