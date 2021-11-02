Nov. 2, 2021, LAS VEGAS—Assured Performance Network founder and CEO Scott Biggs announced his retirement during the Collision Industry Conference on Tuesday at the SEMA Show in Las Vegas.

Biggs said that the decision was final as of yesterday and said he's "fully out."

"I want to thank so many people on that journey. I can’t tell you how much I have appreciated everything you have done," he said to the CIC crowd. "With that, I want to say from the bottom of my heart: Thank you. All these meetings have been so meaningful to me."

He did not disclose his reason for retiring, what he intends to do next, or who will take his place as the CEO of Assured Performance.

Biggs is an industry veteran who founded numerous businesses during his time in the industry. In 2003, he founded Assured Performance Network by merging operations of three of his former companies: Business Development Group (BDG), Body Shop Video, and Emergent Technologies. The company has grown to certify nearly 3,000 body shops for seven OEMs.