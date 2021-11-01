Pro Spot International recently announced their all-new Riveting and Bonding Mobile Workstation. It offers everything the tech needs to complete those riveting and adhesive jobs in one versatile unit.

The workstation has six heavy-duty locking drawers that hold all of the rivet and bonding tools. Most are foam-lined and designated for Pro Spot’s PR-5 riveter. The station has two x 110v power outlets, four USB outlets, and two compressed air outlets. The station has a new and convenient built-in PR-5 riveter tool holder on the work surface making this a very ‘easy to use’, the ‘all in one place’ perfect mobile work station.

The new PR 5 Tool Holder allows for safe and easy arm and dies change. The PR-5 Rivet and Bonding Station comes complete with drawers, bonding tools storage space, heavy-duty casters, on-board tool storage, the PR-5 Riveter, the 55mm and 80mm arms, blind rivet adapter, charging station, two lithium-ion batteries, and the Ford F series die kit and an Android tablet filled with videos, animations and ‘how to’ instructions, making this a true ‘knowledge center’ for the PR-5.

For more information and availability, contact info@prospot.com, visit prospot.com, or call 1.877.PROSPOT.