News

CCG Added 120 Locations in Q3

November 1, 2021
FenderBender Staff Reporters
mechanic

Nov. 1, 2021—Certified Collision Group announced it welcomed 120 independent locations to its affiliate group in the third quarter of 2021. The company called the results “historic.”

“We are humbled by this news and emboldened to continue our unwavering support of best-in-class independent operators,” Marty Evans, CCG’s chief operating officer, said in a statement. “The customer-focused, OE Certified independent operator remains vital to both the consumer and the industry at large; CCG will keep leveling the playing field for those operators so they can compete.”

The 120 independent locations added are located in 17 states. CCG’s quarter also included the addition of key vendor partners: Elitek Vehicle Solutions, Global Finishing Solutions, Kecotabs Glue Pull Repair System and Opus IVS.

The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

