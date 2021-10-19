Classic Collision Acquires Northwest MSO

Oct. 19, 2021—Classic Collision has acquired a McCollum Auto Body, a Pacific Northwest MSO.

The acquisition includes three locations in Oregon and Washington. Two locations, Foster and Eugene, are located in Oregon. The one Washington location is in the city of Vancouver.

“McCollum Auto Body has a vital reputation in the communities they serve, and we are pleased to welcome their team to the Classic Collision family. This is an important investment in the Greater Pacific Northwest to continue high standards of repair for the Oregon and Washington markets. We are thankful the McCollum sons are trusting us with these locations and excited for the opportunities ahead,” Toan Nguyen, CEO of Classic Collision, said in a statement.