News

CARSTAR, Maaco Ranked Amongst Top US Franchises

October 12, 2021
FenderBender Staff Reporters
No Comments
CARSTAR maaco
Oct. 12, 2021—CARSTAR and Maaco were ranked as top franchises in the U.S. by the Franchise Times

CARSTAR was the only collision repair company to crack the top 100, coming in at 78. It’s an increase from its ranking of 92 in last year’s rankings.

“It’s an honor to be recognized again as the premier collision repair company among automotive brands and a dynamic, growing brand among some of the biggest names in business,” Dean Fisher, collision group president of Driven Brands, said in a statement. “This is a testament to our industry leading franchise family and the hard work our corporate team puts into supporting our facilities across North America.”

Maaco moved up in the rankings as well, from 164 a year ago to 143 in the publication’s latest rankings. 

The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

