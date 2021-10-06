Classic Collision Adds Washington Shop

Oct. 6, 2021—Classic Collision has acquired Washington-based Stetner Auto Body.

According to a press release, the Seattle body shop was independently owned for over 45 years.

“We have been able to help out a lot of people over the years. It is exciting that we will continue our work with Classic Collision, which shares the same values of great customer service, quality repairs and respect for team members,” Kurt Stetner, former owner of Stetner Auto Body, said in a statement.

Classic Collision now operates 151 facilities in 10 states.