ASA Releases Regional Map for New Membership Structure

Oct. 5, 2021—The Automotive Service Association (ASA) has announced the regional map that will be used under its new, 50-state regional membership structure.

The model will consist of six regions: Northeast, Southeast, Great Lakes, Southern, Mountain and Western. Each region will have a regional director that oversees all local chapters in its region. The ASA announced it is still looking for “various” regional directors, but did not specify which regions have a regional director in place and which are still looking.

The Northeast region includes Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Delaware, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, New York, Connecticut, Rhode Island, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Vermont and Maine.

The Southeast consists of Kentucky, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Georgia, Alabama, Mississippi and Florida.

The Great Lakes region includes Minnesota, Iowa, Wisconsin, Illinois, Michigan, Indiana and Ohio.

The Southern region consists of Arkansas, Louisiana, Texas, Oklahoma, New Mexico and Arizona.

The Mountain region includes Missouri, Kansas, Nebraska, South Dakota, North Dakota, Colorado, Wyoming, Montana and Utah.

The Western region is made up of California, Nevada, Idaho, Oregon, Washington, Alaska and Hawaii.

Read about ASA's decision to change its membership structure here.



