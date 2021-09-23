US Investigating 30 Million Vehicles Over Air Bag Issue

Sept. 23, 2021—U.S. auto safety investigators have opened a new probe into 30 million vehicles built by nearly two dozen automakers with potentially defective Takata air bag inflators, Reuters reported.

The new investigation includes vehicles between 2001-2019 model years assembled by Honda, Ford, Toyota, General Motors, Nissan, Subaru, Tesla, Nissan, Mazda, and others.

Over the last decade, more than 67 million Takata air bag inflators have been recalled in the United States -- and more than 100 million worldwide -- in the biggest auto safety callback in history because inflators can send deadly metal fragments flying in rare instances.

The 30 million vehicles that are part of the new investigation have inflators with a "desiccant" or drying agent. According to the document, NHTSA said there have been no reported ruptures of vehicles on the roads with air bag inflators with the drying agent.



