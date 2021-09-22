Gerber Grabs Illinois Shop

Sept. 22, 2021—The Boyd Group has acquired Millennium Auto Sales and Repair, an Illinois-based repair shop.

According to a press release, the acquisition was announced Tuesday. The shop has operated independently in Burbank, Ill., since 2005 but will now transition to a Gerber Collision and Glass facility. The shop is located 15 minutes south of Midway Airport.

“We welcome this experienced team that is focused on high-quality repairs and outstanding service,” Kevin Burnett, COO of Gerber Collision & Glass, said in a statement. “This acquisition expands our footprint in Illinois and will strengthen our ability to further assist our insurance partners and customers in this region.”