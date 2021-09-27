This Week in Business Strategies
Sept. 27, 2021—To better assist shop owners with their business-building tactics FenderBender has compiled a short list of essential leadership material from some of its favorite sources. Here's a look at a few must-read articles from the past week.
The 3 Moves to Make in Every Negotiation: Flinch, Reflect and Go Silent — Inc.
A simple technique to get a concession.
8 Hacks Small Businesses Can Use to Boost Website Traffic and Sales — Entrepreneur
SEO is never a one-and-done thing.
The Secret Behind Successful Corporate Transformations — Harvard Business Review
New research finds that just 22 percent succeed—and how you treat your employees can make all the difference.