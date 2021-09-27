MENU

News

This Week in Business Strategies

September 27, 2021
FenderBender Staff Reporters
No Comments
lightbulb

Sept. 27, 2021—To better assist shop owners with their business-building tactics FenderBender has compiled a short list of essential leadership material from some of its favorite sources. Here's a look at a few must-read articles from the past week.

The 3 Moves to Make in Every Negotiation: Flinch, Reflect and Go SilentInc. 

A simple technique to get a concession.

8 Hacks Small Businesses Can Use to Boost Website Traffic and SalesEntrepreneur

SEO is never a one-and-done thing.

The Secret Behind Successful Corporate TransformationsHarvard Business Review  

New research finds that just 22 percent succeedand how you treat your employees can make all the difference.

