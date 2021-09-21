MENU

FenderBender Award Winner: Scott Fabel

Don't Sleep on the Coaches

Snap Shop: Coachwork Autobody

Increasing Your Labor Rates

How To Make Your Onboarding Orderly

Zeck: The Sunny Side

Numbers: The Advantage of All Parts at Once?

Boggs: Good Cop, Bad Cop

FenderBender Award Runner Up: Helmuth Mayer

Step Up Your Social Media Strategy

Morris: Lessons from the Islands

FenderBender Award Runner Up: David Caulfield

News

SATA Backs Out of SEMA

September 21, 2021
FenderBender Staff Reporters
No Comments
SEMA

Sept. 21, 2021—SATA has announced it will not be exhibiting at SEMA 2021 due to “the rise in COVID-19 cases.”

“After careful consideration, Dan-Am Company and SATA will not be exhibiting at SEMA 2021. Although this was not an easy decision to make, we needed to consider the rise in COVID-19 cases and our responsibility to protect the health of our staff, customers, and business partners again this year. We very much look forward to the next SEMA show, and we plan to be there in full force in 2022,” the company said in a press release. 

SATA is not the only company to pull its exhibit from SEMA. Spanesi Americas announced last month that it would not be attending SEMA.

SEMA, scheduled from November 2-5 in Las Vegas, Nev., has not imposed any vaccine restrictions. AAPEX, which is scheduled to run at the exact same time in Las Vegas and is closely linked to SEMA, announced it would be requiring proof of a vaccine or a negative COVID test.

The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

