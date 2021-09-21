SATA Backs Out of SEMA

Sept. 21, 2021—SATA has announced it will not be exhibiting at SEMA 2021 due to “the rise in COVID-19 cases.”

“After careful consideration, Dan-Am Company and SATA will not be exhibiting at SEMA 2021. Although this was not an easy decision to make, we needed to consider the rise in COVID-19 cases and our responsibility to protect the health of our staff, customers, and business partners again this year. We very much look forward to the next SEMA show, and we plan to be there in full force in 2022,” the company said in a press release.

SATA is not the only company to pull its exhibit from SEMA. Spanesi Americas announced last month that it would not be attending SEMA.

SEMA, scheduled from November 2-5 in Las Vegas, Nev., has not imposed any vaccine restrictions. AAPEX, which is scheduled to run at the exact same time in Las Vegas and is closely linked to SEMA, announced it would be requiring proof of a vaccine or a negative COVID test.