Research: A Third of Crashes Can Be Eliminated with AEB

Sept. 16, 2021—New research from Bosch indicates that about one-third of U.S. vehicle crashes with injuries and fatalities could be mitigated or avoided altogether with the implementation of automatic emergency braking.

Bosch announced the results of new accident research, saying roughly 649,000 vehicle crashes could be avoided annually.

“We are continuing to advance vehicle safety in a way that protects vulnerable road users of many types – from drivers and passengers to pedestrians and cyclists,” Dr. Kay Stepper, senior vice president automated driving, driver assistance for Bosch in North America, said in a statement. “AEB is not a static technology, it’s one where we’ve leveraged Bosch’s ‘Invented for Life’ ethos to continue to push the boundaries of what’s possible to keep people safe.”

New data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) shows an increase in motor vehicle traffic crash fatalities of 10.5 percent for the first quarter of 2021 when compared to Q1 2020 . This is despite a 2.1 percent decrease in vehicle miles travelled (VMT) over that time as reported by the Federal Highway Administration.