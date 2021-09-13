MENU

News

SBA Expands EIDL Program

September 13, 2021
FenderBender Staff Reporters
money

Sept. 13, 2021—The U.S. Small Business Administration has announced enhancements to the COVID Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) program, according to a press release. 

Enhancements include lifting the COVID EIDL cap from $500,000 to $2 million and implementing a deferred payment period of two years. It also establishes a 30-day exclusivity window of approving and disbursing funds for loans of $500,000 or less. 

There is currently more than $150 billion available in EIDL funds. 

