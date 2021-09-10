Axalta Unveiling EV Battery Coating

Sept. 10, 2021—Axalta will unveil a portfolio of coatings that hope to enhance the performance, durability, safety and cost of electric vehicle batteries and motors, according to a press release.

The announcement will take place at the Battery Show North America on September 14-16 in Novi, Mich.

The company will also introduce its latest Plascoat thermoplastic powder that delivers corrosion, dielectric, stone chip and fire protection in a single layer of coating, the release says.

"With the increasing number of electric vehicles being sold every year and with no industry-wide standards to guide product development, manufacturers need to solve engineering challenges quickly and cost effectively," Michael Glomp, Axalta's vice president of energy solutions, said in a statement. "By leveraging our deep expertise in energy solutions coupled with our intimate knowledge of the automotive industry and eMobility market, Axalta is rapidly developing coating solutions tailored to the unique needs of EV manufacturers."