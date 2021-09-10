MENU

Current Issue

PREMIUM CONTENT FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

Cover 0921Digital EditionOnline Edition

FenderBender Award Winner: Scott Fabel

Don’t Sleep on the Coaches

Snap Shop: Coachwork Autobody

Increasing Your Labor Rates

How To Make Your Onboarding Orderly

Zeck: The Sunny Side

Numbers: The Advantage of All Parts at Once?

Boggs: Good Cop, Bad Cop

FenderBender Award Runner Up: Helmuth Mayer

Step Up Your Social Media Strategy

Morris: Lessons from the Islands

FenderBender Award Runner Up: David Caulfield

News

Axalta Unveiling EV Battery Coating

September 10, 2021
FenderBender Staff Reporters
No Comments
Order Reprints
KEYWORDS collision repair industry electric vehicles news
electric vehicle

Sept. 10, 2021—Axalta will unveil a portfolio of coatings that hope to enhance the performance, durability, safety and cost of electric vehicle batteries and motors, according to a press release.

The announcement will take place at the Battery Show North America on September 14-16 in Novi, Mich. 

The company will also introduce its latest Plascoat thermoplastic powder that delivers corrosion, dielectric, stone chip and fire protection in a single layer of coating, the release says. 

"With the increasing number of electric vehicles being sold every year and with no industry-wide standards to guide product development, manufacturers need to solve engineering challenges quickly and cost effectively," Michael Glomp, Axalta's vice president of energy solutions, said in a statement.  "By leveraging our deep expertise in energy solutions coupled with our intimate knowledge of the automotive industry and eMobility market, Axalta is rapidly developing coating solutions tailored to the unique needs of EV manufacturers."

The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

Recent Articles by FenderBender Staff Reporters

This Week in Leadership Tactics

Mitchell Partners With Car ADAS

Related Articles

Axalta Coating Systems Acquires U-POL

BP Invests in EV Battery Charging Company

Axalta Coating Systems Hosts Corporate Social Responsibility Summit in Philadelphia

You must login or register in order to post a comment.