Mitchell Partners With Car ADAS

September 10, 2021
FenderBender Staff Reporters
Sept. 10, 2021—Mitchell has partnered with Car ADAS Solutions to offer “enhanced support” for dynamic and static calibrations, according to a press release. 

Through its collaboration with Mitchell, Car ADAS will work directly with repair facilities using the MD-500 and MD-TS21.

“ADAS calibrations are one of the fastest growing and most complex elements of modern collision repair,” Jack Rozint, senior vice president of repair sales at Mitchell, said in a statement. “Car ADAS Solutions, along with Mitchell’s latest generation of diagnostic equipment and software, offer an end-to-end solution for repairers seeking comprehensive assistance with setting up and successfully operating their own calibration centers.”

The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

This Week in Leadership Tactics

Axalta Unveiling EV Battery Coating

