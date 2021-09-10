Mitchell Partners With Car ADAS

Sept. 10, 2021—Mitchell has partnered with Car ADAS Solutions to offer “enhanced support” for dynamic and static calibrations, according to a press release.

Through its collaboration with Mitchell, Car ADAS will work directly with repair facilities using the MD-500 and MD-TS21.

“ADAS calibrations are one of the fastest growing and most complex elements of modern collision repair,” Jack Rozint, senior vice president of repair sales at Mitchell, said in a statement. “Car ADAS Solutions, along with Mitchell’s latest generation of diagnostic equipment and software, offer an end-to-end solution for repairers seeking comprehensive assistance with setting up and successfully operating their own calibration centers.”