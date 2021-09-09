Boyd Group Acquires Texas Shop

Sept. 9, 2021—The Boyd Group has acquired Don’s Paint and Body Shop, according to a press release.

Located in Austin, Texas, Don’s Paint and Body Shop has operated as an independent since 1972. It will transition into a Gerber Collision and Glass facility.

“The addition of this team strengthens our brand in the Austin region and bolsters our ability to deliver high-quality repairs and outstanding service,” Kevin Burnett, COO of Gerber Collision & Glass, said in a statement. “This acquisition will further assist customers and insurance partners in this community.”