News

Boyd Group Acquires Texas Shop

September 9, 2021
FenderBender Staff Reporters
No Comments
Sept. 9, 2021—The Boyd Group has acquired Don’s Paint and Body Shop, according to a press release. 

Located in Austin, Texas, Don’s Paint and Body Shop has operated as an independent since 1972. It will transition into a Gerber Collision and Glass facility. 

“The addition of this team strengthens our brand in the Austin region and bolsters our ability to deliver high-quality repairs and outstanding service,” Kevin Burnett, COO of Gerber Collision & Glass, said in a statement. “This acquisition will further assist customers and insurance partners in this community.”

The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

