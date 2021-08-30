MENU

Current Issue

PREMIUM CONTENT FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

Cover 0821Digital EditionOnline Edition

Meet The Friendly Competition

Break the Supplement Mindset

Snap Shop: Gold Coast Auto Body

Creating Perfect Harmony

Charging for ADAS Services

Zeck: Inside 20 Groups

Numbers: Certifications and Average Repair Orders

Morris: On Goals and Hansei

20 Groups: Support, Ideas, and Friendship

Make Every Interaction an Interview

Rains: MSO Reality Check

Study: Auto Industry Hit Hardest By Supply Chain Issues

August 30, 2021
FenderBender Staff Reporters
No Comments
Order Reprints
KEYWORDS auto repair COVID-19 news
mechanic

Aug. 30, 2021—A new survey has found the automotive industry was hit the hardest by supply chain disruptions during the COVID-19 pandemic, CNBC reported.

The survey was conducted by the Economist Intelligence Unit and sponsored by Citi. It surveyed 175 supply chain managers from six industries, one of which was the auto industry.

The survey found  51.7 percent of respondents from the auto sector said disruptions to supply chains were “very significant”—the highest proportion across the six industries.

The auto industry was particularly affected by a shortage of semiconductors, which caused several carmakers to cut production at some of their plants. Within the aftermarket, shops are struggling to meet demand as parts deliveries have slowed while prices have gone up. 

The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

Recent Articles by FenderBender Staff Reporters

Mitchell, Snap-On Suing Autel

Longtime Rome President Steps Down, Replaced By Son

Recommended Products

January 2016

February 2016

March 2016

Related Articles

PartsTrader: Industry Parts Supply Chain Holding Strong

Axalta Names New Chief Operations and Supply Chain Officer

Bosch Warns Coronavirus Could Impact Supply Chain

You must login or register in order to post a comment.