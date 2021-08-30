Study: Auto Industry Hit Hardest By Supply Chain Issues

Aug. 30, 2021—A new survey has found the automotive industry was hit the hardest by supply chain disruptions during the COVID-19 pandemic, CNBC reported.

The survey was conducted by the Economist Intelligence Unit and sponsored by Citi. It surveyed 175 supply chain managers from six industries, one of which was the auto industry.

The survey found 51.7 percent of respondents from the auto sector said disruptions to supply chains were “very significant”—the highest proportion across the six industries.

The auto industry was particularly affected by a shortage of semiconductors, which caused several carmakers to cut production at some of their plants. Within the aftermarket, shops are struggling to meet demand as parts deliveries have slowed while prices have gone up.