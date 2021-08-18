ProCare Collision Acquires Texas MSO

Aug. 18, 2021—ProCare Collision, a Texas MSO, has acquired its 45th location.

The milestone was hit on Tuesday as it announced the acquisition of 410 Collision, a two-location MSO basedin San Antonio.

“This partnership with 410 Collision will help ProCare strengthen its ability to service more of the surrounding San Antonio community,” ProCare CEO Vince Brock said in a statement. “410 Collision has an excellent reputation, and we are excited to build on that. We are also happy that George Arce and Juan Rodriguez, owners of 410 Collision, expressed their enthusiasm about joining the ProCare Collision team.”