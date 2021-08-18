MENU

Current Issue

PREMIUM CONTENT FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

Cover 0821Digital EditionOnline Edition

Meet The Friendly Competition

Break the Supplement Mindset

Snap Shop: Gold Coast Auto Body

Creating Perfect Harmony

Charging for ADAS Services

Zeck: Inside 20 Groups

Numbers: Certifications and Average Repair Orders

Morris: On Goals and Hansei

20 Groups: Support, Ideas, and Friendship

Make Every Interaction an Interview

Rains: MSO Reality Check

News

ProCare Collision Acquires Texas MSO

August 18, 2021
FenderBender Staff Reporters
No Comments
Order Reprints
KEYWORDS collision repair industry news ProCare Collision
Handshake

Aug. 18, 2021—ProCare Collision, a Texas MSO, has acquired its 45th location. 

The milestone was hit on Tuesday as it announced the acquisition of 410 Collision, a two-location MSO basedin San Antonio. 

“This partnership with 410 Collision will help ProCare strengthen its ability to service more of the surrounding San Antonio community,” ProCare CEO Vince Brock said in a statement. “410 Collision has an excellent reputation, and we are excited to build on that. We are also happy that George Arce and Juan Rodriguez, owners of 410 Collision, expressed their enthusiasm about joining the ProCare Collision team.”

The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

Recent Articles by FenderBender Staff Reporters

Gerber Makes 2nd Acquisition This Week

Aging ADAS Must Be Tested for Efficacy

Insurance Companies Accused of Sticking Taxpayers with Multibillion-Dollar Bill

Related Articles

ProCare Automotive Acquires AMM Collision

ProCare Collision Acquires Three Shops

ProCare Collision Opens Milestone Location in Texas

You must login or register in order to post a comment.