CollisionCast: Your Field Guide to Hiring and Firing

Aug. 17, 2021一Hiring and firing are actions all shop owners must maneuver but may struggle to master.

Roxi Bahar Hewertson, a consultant, business expert and author of books like "Hire Right, Fire Right: A Leader’s Guide to Finding and Keeping Your Best People," spoke with NOLN associate editor Matt Hudson about how to set up employees for success through the hiring process, as well as how business owners and managers can be thorough and respectful when it's time to let somebody go. While the NOLN audience is focused on the quick lube industry, Hewertson's universal tips apply for business owners of all kinds.















