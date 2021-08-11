MENU

This Week's Top Advanced Vehicle Design News

August 11, 2021
No Comments
KEYWORDS AV California Emissions EV executive order fraud joe biden Nikola tax rebate Tennessee trevor milton vanderbilt
ADAPT

August 11, 2021—President Biden signs two executive orders to advance U.S. position on electric vehicles and reduced vehicle emissions, two California lawmakers propose a preowned EV tax rebate, and Nikola founder Trevor Milton faces federal fraud charges.

Digital Multimedia Editor Noah Brown gives a recap of the headlines from this past week's news in the latest edition of the ADAPT News Roundup.



