This Week's Top Advanced Vehicle Design News
August 11, 2021—President Biden signs two executive orders to advance U.S. position on electric vehicles and reduced vehicle emissions, two California lawmakers propose a preowned EV tax rebate, and Nikola founder Trevor Milton faces federal fraud charges.
Digital Multimedia Editor Noah Brown gives a recap of the headlines from this past week's news in the latest edition of the ADAPT News Roundup.
