Aug. 4, 2021—Ohio-based EV startup Lordstown Motors Receives a $400 million investment, Minnesota becomes the first Midwestern state to implement "Clean Car" rules, and Ford announces plans for $100 million battery research facility in Romulus, Mich. Digital Multimedia Editor Noah Brown gives a recap of the headlines from this past week's news in the latest edition of the ADAPT News Roundup.





