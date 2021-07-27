MENU
Taking the Leap for Certification
Communicate Every Step of the Way
Snap Shop: Bill Shaheen Autobody
Rains: Digging Deeper
30-20-10 in Action
Your Shop's Key Relationships
Editor's Letter: Crash Course
Numbers: Calibrations and Gross Labor Margins
Boggs: Truth and Cliché
A Shop's Solution For Insurance Haggling
Your Most Important Hire
It’s Time to Train
Home
» CollisionCast: Getting Acquired
News
/
Multimedia
/
Podcasts
CollisionCast: Getting Acquired
FenderBender Staff Reporters
and
DJ Mitchell
July 27, 2021
What happens when you're acquired? DJ Mitchell talks through the selling of his business to one of the country's largest MSOs.
