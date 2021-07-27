MENU

Current Issue

PREMIUM CONTENT FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

Cover 0721Digital EditionOnline Edition

Taking the Leap for Certification

Communicate Every Step of the Way

Snap Shop: Bill Shaheen Autobody

Rains: Digging Deeper

30-20-10 in Action

Your Shop's Key Relationships

Editor's Letter: Crash Course

Numbers: Calibrations and Gross Labor Margins

Boggs: Truth and Cliché

A Shop's Solution For Insurance Haggling

Your Most Important Hire

It’s Time to Train

News / Multimedia / Podcasts

CollisionCast: Getting Acquired

FenderBender Staff Reporters and DJ Mitchell
July 27, 2021
FenderBender Staff Reporters and DJ Mitchell
No Comments
Order Reprints
What happens when you're acquired? DJ Mitchell talks through the selling of his business to one of the country's largest MSOs.

Related Articles

CollisionCast: Fixing Cars with Fewer People

CollisionCast: Smart Borrowing 101

CollisionCast: The Boyd Group

To view the full article, please register or login.