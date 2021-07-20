Crash Champions Adds Colorado Location

July 20, 2021—Crash Champions has acquired Bear Creek Auto Body, an independent, single shop in Lakewood, Colo., according to a press release.

The acquisition gives the company six locations in Colorado. Crash has four location in Fort Collins and one location in Thornton.

“As a family owned and operated business serving the Lakewood community for over 30 years, Bear Creek has earned a reputation for exceeding its customer's expectations by way of highly trained staff using the best products and technology available, precisely the type of establishment that we look for at Crash Champions,” Matt Ebert, founder and CEO of Crash Champions, said in a statement. “As we welcome the talented Bear Creek team into the Crash Champions family, we look forward to providing even greater value for our Colorado customers and insurance partners through cutting-edge innovation, best-in-class support, and a robust infrastructure with the latest technologies.”