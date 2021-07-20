MENU

Current Issue

PREMIUM CONTENT FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

Cover 0721Digital EditionOnline Edition

Taking the Leap for Certification

Communicate Every Step of the Way

Snap Shop: Bill Shaheen Autobody

Rains: Digging Deeper

30-20-10 in Action

Your Shop's Key Relationships

Editor's Letter: Crash Course

Numbers: Calibrations and Gross Labor Margins

Boggs: Truth and Cliché

A Shop's Solution For Insurance Haggling

Your Most Important Hire

It’s Time to Train

News

Crash Champions Adds Colorado Location

July 20, 2021
FenderBender Staff Reporters
No Comments
Order Reprints
KEYWORDS collision repair crash champions news
colorado

July 20, 2021—Crash Champions has acquired Bear Creek Auto Body, an independent, single shop in Lakewood, Colo., according to a press release.


The acquisition gives the company six locations in Colorado. Crash has four location in Fort Collins and one location in Thornton. 


“As a family owned and operated business serving the Lakewood community for over 30 years, Bear Creek has earned a reputation for exceeding its customer's expectations by way of highly trained staff using the best products and technology available, precisely the type of establishment that we look for at Crash Champions,” Matt Ebert, founder and CEO of Crash Champions, said in a statement. “As we welcome the talented Bear Creek team into the Crash Champions family, we look forward to providing even greater value for our Colorado customers and insurance partners through cutting-edge innovation, best-in-class support, and a robust infrastructure with the latest technologies.”

The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

Recent Articles by FenderBender Staff Reporters

Numbers: Certifications and Average Repair Orders

VW Ends Production of Passat

R.I. Governor Vetoes Auto Body-Supported Legislation

Related Articles

Crash Champions Adds Ill. Shop

Crash Champions Adds Another State

Crash Champions Reaches Another New Market

You must login or register in order to post a comment.