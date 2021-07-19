Europe To End ICE Sales By 2035

July 19, 2021—The European Union has announced plans to end the sale of internal combustion engine vehicles by 2035, CNN reported.

The European Commission said Wednesday that it wants to require the auto industry to slash the average emissions of new cars by 55% by 2030. A further reduction to 100% by 2035 effectively means that all new cars registered from that year onward must be zero-emission vehicles. The United Kingdom has already made a similar commitment.

"The fossil fuel economy has reached its limits. We want to leave the next generation a healthy planet as well as good jobs and growth that does not hurt our nature," European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said in a statement.

The proposed rule changes are part of a much larger package aimed at propelling the European Union towards its goal of cutting greenhouse gas emissions by at least 55% by 2030 compared to 1990 levels. Europe wants to be the first continent to be climate neutral in 2050.